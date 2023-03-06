Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 3.38% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,666. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

