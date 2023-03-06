Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 128,207 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,207 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Athira Pharma worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Athira Pharma Company Profile

ATHA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 92,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.