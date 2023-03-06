Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 55,472 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,396. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

