Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.1 %

SNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. 405,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

