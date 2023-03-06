Purus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,159 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.74. 876,467 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

