Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. 77,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,963. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.