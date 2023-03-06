Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.66. 3,603,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,859,307. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

