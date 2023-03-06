Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 456,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $325,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,342. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

