Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,080 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Coca-Cola worth $389,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,047 shares of company stock worth $20,265,836. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.