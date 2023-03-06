Putnam Investments LLC Has $178.66 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $178,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

EPD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 1,339,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,846. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.