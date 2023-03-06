Putnam Investments LLC Has $566.85 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,536 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Eli Lilly and worth $566,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $318.82. 1,066,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $257.86 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average is $341.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

