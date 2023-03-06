Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $367,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 332,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.83%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Stories

