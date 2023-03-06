Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.43% of McKesson worth $689,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 135,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

MCK stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.31. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $271.12 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

