Putnam Investments LLC Sells 364,224 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,224 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $416,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.43. 1,359,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

