Putnam Investments LLC Sells 36,512 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Comcast worth $212,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. 4,500,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,210,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

