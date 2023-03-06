Putnam Investments LLC Sells 7,427 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $274,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,518.38. 71,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,536.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,544.98. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

