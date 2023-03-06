Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 23,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 2.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,610. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

