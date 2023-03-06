Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 23,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 2.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.
Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,610. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.