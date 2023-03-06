Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 1,704,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,065. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

