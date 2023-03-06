Q3 Asset Management Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

