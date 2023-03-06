Q3 Asset Management Invests $2.68 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 321,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $105.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

