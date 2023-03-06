Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Genuine Parts makes up 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $173.02. 83,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,681. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

