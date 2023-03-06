Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 586,452 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.30. 3,373,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,849,059. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

