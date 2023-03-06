Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,148,000. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,304,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.67. 15,806,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,728,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.07.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

