Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.98. 107,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,336. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

