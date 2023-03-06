Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 437.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 250,997 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.94. 145,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $163.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

