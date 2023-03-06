Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.3% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,557. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

