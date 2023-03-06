Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

