Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 128,916 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 460.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,916 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 488,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

