Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 200,868 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200,868 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.71. 236,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,730. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

