Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 77,043 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.87. 19,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

