Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 20,113 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 261.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 177,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.