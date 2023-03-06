Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.10. 55,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,146. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.24.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

