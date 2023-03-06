Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 13,554 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Amphenol stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.50. 77,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,276. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

