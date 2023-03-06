Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 7,694 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 388,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

