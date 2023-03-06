Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.62. 101,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.