Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,598 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.01. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,672. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $350.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

