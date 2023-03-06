Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 6,609,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,577,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

