Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,879 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 5.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

FAST stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. 177,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

