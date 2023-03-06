Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $11.70 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Graco comprises 1.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.12% of Graco worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 1,481.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,084. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

