Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.11% of Copart worth $58,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 82.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 20.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 890,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 109,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

