QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Hits $1.94 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $55.57 million and $1.94 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00422735 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.86 or 0.28573035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

