QUASA Price Up 56.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $142.10 million and $743.98 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $571.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

