Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,482 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

