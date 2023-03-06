Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 6,895 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

