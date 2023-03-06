Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,387 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.34. 104,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $565.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

