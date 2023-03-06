Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several research firms have commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,001 shares of company stock worth $12,236,914. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

