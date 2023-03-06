Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 26,535 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $66,656,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $53,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $16,154,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,282. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.44.

BLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

