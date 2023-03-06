Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

