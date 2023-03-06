Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

