Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 16,145 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 333.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

LAC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

